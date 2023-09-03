Celebrity Rangers Fans: 16 footballers who support Rangers

Rangers play Celtic today in the Old Firm derby. Here’s some of the most famous footballers that follow the Gers.
1. Gary McAllister
Former Leeds and Coventry star McAllister previously admitted in an interview his biggest regret was not signing for Rangers during his playing days. Served as assistant manager to Steven Gerrard during his Ibrox reign. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
2. James Morrison
Ex-Scotland international Morrison once expressed his desire to join his boyhood heroes after idolising Paul Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup during his teenage years. Unfortunately, the midfielder never got the chance to emulate those club legends.
3. Robbie Fowler
The Liverpool great has just taken charge of a second tier side in Saudi Arabia and previously declared he wanted to finish his playing career with Glasgow Rangers, stating: “I must admit playing for them one day is something I have often thought about.”
4. Alan Hansen
The Liverpool legend grew up supporting Rangers. The former defender was offered the chance to sign for Hibs at the age of 17 but he refused because it would have stopped him from playing golf competitively.