Revealing why he became a Rangers fan in 2020, the Sheffield United striker has never made any secret of his affection for the club. Despite growing up in Leeds, McBurnie admitted to having “no choice” in the matter due to his dad, grandma and brother all being big fans.

Celebrity Rangers Fans: 16 footballers who support Rangers

These footballers will be looking for a Rangers victory today

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 05:00 BST

Rangers play Celtic today in the Old Firm derby. Here’s some of the most famous footballers that follow the Gers.

Former Leeds and Coventry star McAllister previously admitted in an interview his biggest regret was not signing for Rangers during his playing days. Served as assistant manager to Steven Gerrard during his Ibrox reign.

1. Gary McAllister

Former Leeds and Coventry star McAllister previously admitted in an interview his biggest regret was not signing for Rangers during his playing days. Served as assistant manager to Steven Gerrard during his Ibrox reign. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Ex-Scotland international Morrison once expressed his desire to join his boyhood heroes after idolising Paul Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup during his teenage years. Unfortunately, the midfielder never got the chance to emulate those club legends.

2. James Morrison

Ex-Scotland international Morrison once expressed his desire to join his boyhood heroes after idolising Paul Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup during his teenage years. Unfortunately, the midfielder never got the chance to emulate those club legends.

The Liverpool great has just taken charge of a second tier side in Saudi Arabia and previously declared he wanted to finish his playing career with Glasgow Rangers, stating: “I must admit playing for them one day is something I have often thought about.”

3. Robbie Fowler

The Liverpool great has just taken charge of a second tier side in Saudi Arabia and previously declared he wanted to finish his playing career with Glasgow Rangers, stating: “I must admit playing for them one day is something I have often thought about.”

The Liverpool legend grew up supporting Rangers. The former defender was offered the chance to sign for Hibs at the age of 17 but he refused because it would have stopped him from playing golf competitively.

4. Alan Hansen

The Liverpool legend grew up supporting Rangers. The former defender was offered the chance to sign for Hibs at the age of 17 but he refused because it would have stopped him from playing golf competitively.

