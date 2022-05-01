Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou praised an ‘outstanding’ Joe Hart, following the Hoops’ 1-1 draw with Rangers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are still six points ahead of their Old Firm rivals in the battle for the Scottish Premiership title, with just three rounds of fixtures remaining.

Should the Ibrox side drop points against Dundee United and Hearts lose at Parkhead next weekend, Ange Postecoglou could lift his first league title in Scotland - otherwise the Australian manager will have to wait until a trip to Tannadice on May 11.

Jota fired Celtic ahead early on in the game, but it was their only shot on target the entire game. Rangers dominated the second half in particular and created a series of good opportunities to close the gap to three points.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fashion Sakala fired hard and low to beat Joe Hart and equalise on the 67th minute, but the Zambia attacker hit a late strike against the post, which could’ve proved crucial in the title race.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst said his team did “everything”, adding: “I couldn’t ave asked for more. We pushed really hard. We had good opportunities to win the game in the final 10, 12 minutes.”

“Second half we saw, after 60 minutes, we were getting stronger and stronger. We created great chances and hit the post.”

However, he admitted it would be ‘more difficult after today’.

Postecoglou said: “It was a cracking game. It was pretty tight and pretty tense. I thought it was a good contest between two good teams. We had the chances and we didn’t take the chances to get the second and third.”

He praised Joe Hart, describing the Celtic keeper as “outstanding”, adding: “They had nothing to lose and they needed to win. We didn’t get beaten and that’s the most important thing.