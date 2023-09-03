Celtic will contest the UEFA Champions League group stages, while Rangers will enter the UEFA Europa League group stages.

Celtic and Rangers have learned the key dates and venues for their six European group stage matches after UEFA released the Champions League and Europa League fixture list schedules.

Following the draws which took place earlier this week, Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops and Michael Beale’s Gers discovered the identity of their opponents in the two respective competitions.

The Scottish champions were named in the fourth seeding pot for the Champions League draw, meaning they were guaranteed to face three higher-ranked teams at this stage. A strong co-efficient ranking ensured Rangers were in the first pot of seeded teams for the Europa League draw, which meant they avoided some of the big-hitters such as Liverpool and Ajax.

Celtic will open their Champions League campaign with an away game in Rotterdam against reigning Eredivisie champions Feyenoord on September 19 before back-to-back home games against Serie A giants Lazio and La Liga big guns Atletico Madrid - managed by Diego Simeone - on October 4 and 25.

They will then travel to Madrid to face Atletico on November 7 before a trip to Rome to play Lazio on November 28. Celtic finish their campaign against Feyenoord at Parkhead on December 13.

Feyenoord v CELTIC - Tuesday, September 19 (8.00pm kick-off)

CELTIC v Lazio - Wednesday, October 4 (8.00pm kick-off)

CELTIC v Atletico Madrid - Wednesday, October 25 (8.00pm kick-off)

Atletico Madrid v CELTIC - Tuesday, November 7 (8.00pm kick-off)

Lazio v CELTIC - Tuesday, November 28 (5.45pm kick-off)

CELTIC v Feyenoord - Wednesday, December 13 (8pm kick-off)

*Fixtures schedule subject to change

Meanwhile, Rangers have dropped into the Europa League after suffering a 7-3 defeat on aggregate to Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven in the Champions league play-off round.

They will take part in the second tier competition for the first time since reaching the final in 2022 and gein their campaign at home to La Liga side Real Betis - managed by Manuel Pellegrini - on September 21. Back-to-back away games against Cypriot outfit Aris Limassol and Czech side Sparta Prague on October 5 and 26 follows.

The Light Blues then return to Glasgow for return games against Sparta and Limassol at Ibrox on November 9 and 30 before finishing the group with a trip back to Seville to take on Betis on December 14.

RANGERS v Real Betis - Thursday, September 21 (8.00pm kick-off)

Aris Limassol v RANGERS - Thursday, October 5 (5.45pm kick-off)

Sparta Prague v RANGERS - Thursday, October 26 (5.45pm kick-off)

RANGERS v Sparta Prague - Thursday, November 9 (8.00pm kick-off)

RANGERS v Aris Limassol - Thursday, November 30 (8.00pm kick-off)

Real Betis v RANGERS - Thursday, December 14 (8.00pm kick-off)