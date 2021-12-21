Celtic and Rangers fans united in anger after Old Firm spectator limit announced

Celtic and Rangers fans have been united in anger after it was announced that just 500 spectators would be allowed to watch the next Old Firm clash.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced this afternoon that all football matches will be limited to crowds of 500 - including the crucial clash between Celtic and Rangers at Parkhead on January .

As you might expect, fans of both sides were left frustrated by the announcement.

What are Celtic fans saying?

Celtic supporters on the Kerrydale Street fan forum described those making the decisions as ‘out of touch’ and said that the plan to continue to play football without fans is ‘even madder’.

There are also calls for the winter break to be brought forwards - a move which has been rumoured.

One poster suggested: “What if we invite 60,000 people to a business meeting at Celtic Park on the 2nd?”

What are Rangers fans saying?

Rangers fans are equally annoyed at the announcement.

One poster on the FollowFollow fan forum said: “So we can’t sit at Ibrox on Boxing Day yet thousands will pile into Braehead, Silverburn, the Forge etc for the sales?”

Another posted: “So is Omicron taking a wee sabbatical until Boxing Day? Tomorrow night’s crowds will be immune, back out though for Boxing Day.”