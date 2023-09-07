Here are the figures the two Glasgow clubs have been dealing in compared to the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and more.

The summer transfer window is now closed and it was a busy one for both Celtic and Rangers who were active from the start right up until deadline day.

Both clubs have bought and sold players for significant transfer fees over the past five seasons, way surpassing the other 10 Scottish Premiership clubs, but how do the figures they’re dealing with compare to the 20 top flight clubs from south of the border? We have taken a look.

Here is how Celtic and Rangers five year transfer net spend (cost of players bought deducted from transfer fees received) compared to the English Premier League:

1 . Chelsea Five year net spend = -£675.21m

2 . Manchester United Five year net spend = -£602.4m

3 . Arsenal Five year net spend = -£553.76m