Steven MacLean recently became the THIRD Scottish Premiership manager to be relieved of his duties by struggling St Johnstone - and fans will be questioning who might be next to follow suit.

Rookie boss MacLean, who was the bookies favourite to lose his job before the new season got underway, was sacked on October 29th after a dismal start to the season for the Perth club. In the process, he picked up the unwanted recorded of the shortest managerial reign in Saints history after just 19 games in charge yielded just four wins with nearly a 50 per cent loss rate.

He followed in the footsteps of former Rangers boss Michael Beale and ex-Hibs manager Lee Johnson who departed Easter Road just a matter of weeks into the new campaign. There appears to be a morbid fascination in Scotland as to who the identity of the manager to leave their post will be. With bosses under constant pressure to deliver results, a handful of top-flight clubs have endured a challenging few week and supporters won’t be best satisfied with how their team is performing.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers appears to be winning fans over once again after his appointment as Ange Postecoglou's replacement in the summer was met with mixed views. Sitting eight points clear at the top of the table, the Hoops have been strong domestically but are facing the prospect of another early Champions League exit.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is just in the door at Ibrox and will be given time to stamp his authority on the squad, with the Belgian already plotting for the January transfer window as he continues to assess the current crop of players at his disposal.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates each manager’s chances of remaining in their role this season:

1 . Craig Levein - St Johnstone The newly-appointed Saints boss replaced MacLean in the McDiarmid Park dugout after landing his first management gig in just over four years. He left his role as technical advisor at Highland League club Brechin City earlier this month and will be given plenty of time to try and move the Perth club away from the relegation zone.

2 . Steven Naismith - Hearts Naismith continues to split opinion among Hearts supporters, with a recent poll suggesting 68.7% of fans want him sacked. Has found it difficult to put a run of good results together and his lack of management experience remains a concern. Has so far managed to pick up a big result when he's needed it most.

3 . Tony Docherty - Dundee There's no way that Dundee will party ways with their rookie boss at the moment, considering their hugely impressive start to the season. The Dark Blues have been the surprise package to date, currently sitting in fifth spot in their first season back in the top-flight. A 4-0 win over high-flying St Mirren on Saturday continued their upward trajectory.