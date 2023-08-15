The SPFL and EFL seasons began earlier this month while the first round of Premier League action concluded last night at Old Trafford.

Celtic and Rangers have now both played in front of their home fans domestically this season and the crowds at Celtic Park and Ibrox have been amongst the biggest in the UK.

Here are the 20 biggest attendances of the 2023/24 season so far across British football:

1 . West Brom v Swansea City Attendance: 24,051

2 . Coventry City v Middlesbrough Attendance: 24,080

3 . Norwich City v Hull City Attendance: 25,892