Celtic and Rangers games among largest attendances in UK football alongisde Man Utd, Arsenal & more - gallery

The SPFL and EFL seasons began earlier this month while the first round of Premier League action concluded last night at Old Trafford.

By Martyn Simpson
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 16:02 BST

Celtic and Rangers have now both played in front of their home fans domestically this season and the crowds at Celtic Park and Ibrox have been amongst the biggest in the UK.

The Hoops clash with Ross County on the opening weekend and the Ger’s win over Livingston last Saturday drew huge attendances that far surpassed many high profile matches south of the border. The SPFL and EFL seasons began earlier this month while the first round of Premier League action concluded last night at Old Trafford.

Here are the 20 biggest attendances of the 2023/24 season so far across British football:

Attendance: 24,051

1. West Brom v Swansea City

Attendance: 24,051

Attendance: 24,080

2. Coventry City v Middlesbrough

Attendance: 24,080

Attendance: 25,892

3. Norwich City v Hull City

Attendance: 25,892

Attendance: 28,558

4. Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton

Attendance: 28,558

