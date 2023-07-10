How the two Glasgow club’s squads are shaping up financially as the summer transfer window continues and the new Scottish Premiership season approaches.

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off in just under one month and the new Scottish football campaign begins this weekend with the Viaplay Cup group stages.

Celtic and Rangers don’t enter the competition till the first knockout round, due to their involvement in UEFA European competition, and their focus at the moment continues to be on the summer transfer window. With that in mind, the two Glasgow clubs have had their overall squad market valuation determined by football statistics site Transfermarkt.

Here is how the database ranks Celtic and Rangers compared to each other and to the other 10 clubs in the Scottish Premiership:

1 . Dundee Total market value: £5 million

2 . Kilmarnock Total market value: £5 million

3 . St Johnstone Total market value: £5.1 million

4 . Motherwell Total market value: £5.6 million

