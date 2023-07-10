Register
Celtic and Rangers latest squad market values show HUGE gap over Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and more - gallery

How the two Glasgow club’s squads are shaping up financially as the summer transfer window continues and the new Scottish Premiership season approaches.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 10th Jul 2023, 18:30 BST

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off in just under one month and the new Scottish football campaign begins this weekend with the Viaplay Cup group stages.

Celtic and Rangers don’t enter the competition till the first knockout round, due to their involvement in UEFA European competition, and their focus at the moment continues to be on the summer transfer window. With that in mind, the two Glasgow clubs have had their overall squad market valuation determined by football statistics site Transfermarkt.

Here is how the database ranks Celtic and Rangers compared to each other and to the other 10 clubs in the Scottish Premiership:

Total market value: £5 million

1. Dundee

Total market value: £5 million

Total market value: £5 million

2. Kilmarnock

Total market value: £5 million

Total market value: £5.1 million

3. St Johnstone

Total market value: £5.1 million

Total market value: £5.6 million

4. Motherwell

Total market value: £5.6 million

