Celtic and Rangers learn dates, venues and kick off times for first round cup ties
The SPFL have confirmed the dates, venues and kick off times for the first round of this season’s SPFL Trust Trophy which will once again feature Celtic and Rangers ‘B teams’.
The Hoops are due to face Lowland League champions East Kilbride in the competition and that match will be played at K-Park on Tuesday, July 30 with a 7:45pm kick off time slated. Meanwhile, Rangers were drawn at home to Bo’ness United, also of the Lowland League, and that match will also be played on Tuesday, July 30 at Greenock Morton’s Cappielow Park also with a 7:45pm kick off.
If Celtic win their first round match they have been drawn at home to the winner of Motherwell B v East Stirlingshire in the second round while the winner of Rangers v Bo’ness are away to Clyde with those matches due to be played on August 13/14.
In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, first round matches will be decided by a penalty shoot-out. Here is the full list of matches, dates, venues and kick off times for the first round of the 2024/25 SPFL Trust Trophy:
North Section
Tuesday July 30
- Banks o’ Dee v Aberdeen B - Spain Park, ko 7.45pm
- Buckie Thistle v Dundee United B - Victoria Park, ko 8.00pm
- Dundee B v Formartine United - Glebe Park, ko 7.45pm
- Fraserburgh v Heart of Midlothian B - Bellslea Park, ko 7.30pm
Wednesday July 31
- St Johnstone B v Brechin City - McDiarmid Park, ko 7.45pm
South section
Tuesday July 30
- Berwick Rangers v St Mirren B - Shielfield Park, ko 7.45pm
- Cowdenbeath v Kilmarnock B - Central Park, ko 7.45pm
- East Kilbride v Celtic B - K-Park, ko 7.45pm
- Hibernian B v Albion Rovers - Ainslie Park, ko 7.45pm
- Motherwell B v East Stirlingshire - Fir Park, ko 7.45pm
- Rangers B v Bo’ness United - Cappielow Park, ko 7.45pm
Here is the second round draw in full with matches to be played on either August 13 or 14:
North Section
- East Fife v St Johnstone B or Brechin City
- Fraserburgh or Heart of Midlothian B v Forfar Athletic
- Buckie Thistle or Dundee United B v Dundee B or Formartine United
- Elgin City v Banks o’ Dee or Aberdeen B
South Section
- Hibernian B or Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath or Kilmarnock B
- Motherwell B or East Stirlingshire v East Kilbride or Celtic B
- Dumbarton v Berwick Rangers or St Mirren B
- Stranraer v Bonnyrigg Rose
- Clyde v Rangers B or Bo'ness United
