Celtic and Rangers loan report card: How 19 players including Lowry, Haksabanovic, Hagi are faring - gallery

The two Glasgow giants currently have a combined total of 19 players out on loan deals.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:00 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:54 GMT

Celtic and Rangers have a number of first-team and academy players out on loan at present to aid their development in leagues across Europe.

There are currently 19 players in total - 10 Hoops and nine Gers stars - spending time out on temporary deals during the first half of the 2023/24 season.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and his opposite number Philippe Clement will be tracking their progress closely with a view to them returning in a stronger position to fight for their future and stake a claim for a starting jersey at their parent clubs.

Here, we take a look at how a blend of youngsters and experienced Old Firm players are faring out on loan...

1. How Celtic and Rangers loan players are faring

13 appearances, 2 goals, 5 assists - Has established himself as a mainstay in the Jambos team in recent weeks. Might his form at Tynecastle see Rangers recall the attacking midfielder in January?

2. Alex Lowry - Hearts

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

10 appearances, 1 goals, 2 assists - Left under a cloud and following a decent start with the Potters, the Montenegrin’s fortunes have since taken a dip. Played just two minutes of football in their last three games before being reinstated to the starting line-up at the weekend.

3. Sead Haksabanovic - Stoke City

10 appearances, 1 goals, 2 assists - Left under a cloud and following a decent start with the Potters, the Montenegrin’s fortunes have since taken a dip. Played just two minutes of football in their last three games before being reinstated to the starting line-up at the weekend.

9 appearances, 0 goals, 1 assist

4. Ianis Hagi (R) - Deportivo Alaves

9 appearances, 0 goals, 1 assist

