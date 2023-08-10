It may be hard to believe but there have now been 25 seasons of Scottish top flight football since the inaugural SPL campaign back in 1998/99.

The division has undergone plenty of changes in that time with Celtic having won 17 titles and Rangers eight up to the conclusion of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season. Here, we take a look at how many points both clubs have gained in that time as well as every other Scottish club to have featured in at least one top flight season.