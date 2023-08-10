Register
Celtic and Rangers ranked in all time Scottish Premiership/SPL table: total points won since 1998 - gallery

Here are how many points both Glasgow clubs and every other team to take part in a top flight season have won since the inugral SPL campaign 25 years ago.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

It may be hard to believe but there have now been 25 seasons of Scottish top flight football since the inaugural SPL campaign back in 1998/99.

The division has undergone plenty of changes in that time with Celtic having won 17 titles and Rangers eight up to the conclusion of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season. Here, we take a look at how many points both clubs have gained in that time as well as every other Scottish club to have featured in at least one top flight season.

Here is the all time Scottish Premiership/SPL league table since the 1998/99 season:

13 points

1. Gretna FC

13 points

201 points

2. Falkirk

201 points

266 points

3. Partick Thistle

266 points

370 points

4. Hamilton Academical

370 points

