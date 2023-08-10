Celtic and Rangers ranked in all time Scottish Premiership/SPL table: total points won since 1998 - gallery
Here are how many points both Glasgow clubs and every other team to take part in a top flight season have won since the inugral SPL campaign 25 years ago.
It may be hard to believe but there have now been 25 seasons of Scottish top flight football since the inaugural SPL campaign back in 1998/99.
The division has undergone plenty of changes in that time with Celtic having won 17 titles and Rangers eight up to the conclusion of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season. Here, we take a look at how many points both clubs have gained in that time as well as every other Scottish club to have featured in at least one top flight season.
Here is the all time Scottish Premiership/SPL league table since the 1998/99 season: