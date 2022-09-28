Celtic and Rangers ranked in world’s top 30 average stadium attendances list

Atmospheres at Parkhead and Ibrox are renowned as being among the best in world football.

Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers have been ranked among the highest average home attendances in the world so far this season.

Both clubs are back competing against some of the best clubs in Europe in the Champions League and have made the top 30 with the Hoops in particular featuring highly on the list.

According to Transfermarkt, Celtic Park is averaging an attendance of 58,323 in all competitions this term, placing the club in 12th spot in the worldwide rankings.

Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium is averaging 46,842 in all competitions, placing them further down the list in 29th spot.

Champions League holders and reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid sit two place above Celtic but there is a caveat as to why Los Blancos are surprisingly low in the list.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are currently playing in front of a reduced capacity at the Santiago Bernabéu, with attendances capped at around 60,000 this season, as the famous stadium undergoes major renovation work.

There is also South American involvement from Brazil and representation from the Major Soccer League in the United States.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at the average attendance list during the early part of the 2022/23 season:

30 - Paris Saint-Germain: Parc des Princes (46.104)

29 - RANGERS: Ibrox Stadium (46.842)

28 - VfB Stuttgart: Mercedez-Benz Arena (47.125)

27 - Atlanta United: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (47.353)

26 - FC Köln: RheinEnergieStadion (48.240)

25 - Hertha Berlin SC: Olympiastadion Berlin (49.160)

24 - Clube de Regatas do Flamengo: Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho (49.840)

23 - Borussia Mönchengladbach: Borussia-Park (49.867)

22 - West Ham United: London Stadium (50.177)

21 - Eintracht Frankfurt: Deutsche Bank Park (50.300)

20 - Real Betis: Benito Villamarín Stadium (50.764)

19 - Newcastle United: St James’ Park (52.151)

18 - AFC Ajax: Johan Cruijff ArenA (52.429)

17 - Manchester City: Etihad Stadium (52.604)

16 - Liverpool: Anfield (53.000)

15 - S.L. Benfica: Estádio da Luz (54.411)

14 - Real Madrid: Santiago Bernabéu (55.895)

13 - Atlético de Madrid: Civitas Metropolitano (56.985)

12 - CELTIC: Parkhead (58.323)

11 - Arsenal: Emirates Stadium (60.070)

10 - Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (60.698)

9 - AS Roma: Olimpico di Roma (60.772)

8 - FC Schalke 04: Veltins-Arena (62.194)

7 - Olympique de Marseille: Orange Vélodrome (62.814)

6 - Inter Milan: San Siro (67.512)

5 - AC Milan: San Siro (70.003)

4 - Manchester United: Old Trafford (74.583)

3 - Bayern Munich: Allianz Arena (75.006)

2 - Borussia Dortmund: Signal Iduna Park (78.766)

1 - FC Barcelona: Nou Camp (81.890)