How the combined value of the two Glasgow clubs respective squads compare to clubs in England like Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:38 BST

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season has already kicked off while the top flight south of the border is set to get underway this weekend.

The likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and the other big clubs in England will be back in action as they once again compete for the Premier League title. As one of the biggest leagues in the world, the money spent by these clubs overshadows the kind of fees that Celtic and Rangers are able to spend by some way.

Although the two Glasgow clubs clearly have the most valuable squads in Scotland, how do they compare to the 20 Premier League clubs in England? Here, via the latest data from Transfermarkt, is how Celtic and Rangers’ squad values compare:

1. Manchester City

2. Arsenal

3. Chelsea

4. Manchester United

