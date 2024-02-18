Celtic and Rangers supporters have firmly established themselves as two of the most loyal fanbases in world football as they continually get behind their clubs in their quest for silverware.

European nights at Celtic Park have become the stuff of legends as the Hoops take on the continent's elite in front of stands full of colour and energy. That support has always been extended to domestic competition and there will be a hope that Brendan Rodgers' side can claim yet another Premiership title at the end of the season.

But it is Rangers that currently lead the way in the table after Mo Diomande's first goal for the club and two James Tavernier penalties helped see off St Johnstone on Sunday lunchtime and took Philippe Clement's side two points clear of their Old Firm rivals.

The title battle will surely go down to the wire as both sets of fans get behind their clubs - but how do Celtic and Rangers average home attendances compare to the biggest clubs in Europe, Asia and South America?

1 . Lens Average attendance: 37,893

2 . Lazio Average attendance: 38,008

3 . Aston Villa Average attendance: 38,170