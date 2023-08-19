Celtic and Rangers transfer losses: which players have decreased in value the most this year? - gallery
The two Glasgow clubs have done big business this summer but it’s likely they would get less for selling these players now than they would have last January.
The Viaplay Cup takes centre stage this weekend with Rangers having progressed to the quarter-finals by beating Greenock Morton 2-1 at Ibrox while Celtic face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park tomorrow.
Meanwhile, the summer transfer window continues and there are just under two weeks remaining for clubs to conclude their business. There are likely to be a few more incomings and probably some outgoings but if it’s any of the players on this list then the Glasgow rivals can possibly expect to get less of a transfer fee than they might have eight months ago.
These are the top 15 Scottish Premiership players who have decreased in value the most since January 1, 2023 (per football statistics site Transfermarkt):