Celtic B vs Rangers B - Tickets now on sale for Celtic Park clash

Tickets are now on sale for the Lowland League clash between Celtic B and Rangers B.

The postponed tie has been re-arranged for April 12, with the game at Celtic Park kicking off at 7.30pm.

Tickets are now on sale, however, only to Celtic supporters who are registered for a Celtic account.

Tickets cost £10 for an adult and £5 for a concession. You can buy a ticket HERE.

The Celtic B side are second in the Lowland League table, just three points ahead of fifth place Rangers B.