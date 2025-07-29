A roundup of the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Tuesday afternoon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Celtic could be in for a busy couple of days in the summer transfer window with incomings and outgoings expected.

Russell Martin and his opposite number Brendan Rodgers will be looking to apply the finishing touches to their respective squads and supporters of both clubs will be hopeful of seeing a few deals completed by the end of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest headlines surrounding both clubs:

Celtic hero disappointed by fringe man’s departure

Polish defender Maik Nawrocki was among the fringe men that were allowed to leave Celtic earlier this summer after he joined Hannover 96 on a season-long loan.

But Hoops and West Ham icon Frank McAvennie reckons his old club have made a mistake by letting the centre-back move to the German second-tier.

Speaking on his 'Let Me Be Frank' podcast, McAvennie said: “There are a couple of players who went out. I feel sorry for Nawrocki. He has gone out, and I thought, 'that boy was decent'. I really did. I thought he was a good player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope we don't rue that. He never let the team down. He came in, five or six games, and he was outstanding. He was the best defender we had.”

Rangers winger heads for Ibrox exit door

Ross McCausland is expected to become he latest first-team departure at Ibrox as the winger prepares to link up with two of his former Rangers team mates in Cyprus.

The Northern Ireland international is poised to sign for Aris Limassol on a season-long, as reported by Rangers Review, where he will join forces with Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun.

McCausland was told earlier this month by head coach Russell Martin that he was free to find another club and he will now put pen to paper with Aris in the coming days.

The 22-year-old was excluded from Martin’s Champions League squad for the qualifying tie against Panathinaikos, having added new signing Djeidi Gassama to his wide options.