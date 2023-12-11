Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a massive weekend of Scottish Premiership action as Celtic suffered their first league defeat of the season away to Kilmarnock.

The Hoops were 1-0 up at Rugby Park on Sunday but fell to a 2-1 loss and, with Rangers having won 3-1 at home to Dundee on Saturday, the gap at the top of the table has been cut to five points. The Gers also still have a game in hand over their Glasgow rivals.

Meanwhile, the January transfer window is fast approaching and both clubs continue to be involved in plenty of transfer speculation. Brendan Rodgers' has been asked about recent speculation linking them with a move for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski while a former Rangers hero could be set for another transfer move soon. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Monday, December 11:

Celtic boss discusses 'top class' signing possibility amid Miovski links

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was asked about the recent reports linking them with a move for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski. The Northern Irishman wouldn't be drawn to comment on individuals but did hint at a 'top class' arrival next month.

He said: “I woudn’t comment on any player,” he said when Miovski’s name was put to him. “This is the period where agents throw out names and links, so if I did it would be a long six weeks…[With the Asian Cup situation] you first look to within the club and if there is anyone who can make that step into the first team. Then you look if you bring someone in a permanent role, someone who can challenge the guys when they come back. Or are you bringing in a top class loan, who will be with you for that period? That is then about availability. You have to plan forward. We can control what comes in. It has to work for us.”

Former Rangers hero set for another transfer move

According to The Scottish Sun, former Rangers favourite Alfredo Morelos could be on the move again after his current club suffered relegation. The Colombian forward left Ibrox in the summer and eventually completed a move to Brazilian side Santos.

