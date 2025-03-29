Celtic boss provides Kasper Schmeichel injury update as Birmingham City eye Rangers flop permanently
The international break is over meaning one thing - domestic football is back with Celtic and Rangers both in action this afternoon.
The Hoops entertain sixth-placed Hearts at Parkhead and have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table before the Ibrox side take on Dundee at Dens Park in the evening kick-off.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs on Saturday morning:
Brendan Rodgers gives keeper update
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has given an update on Kasper Schmeichel’s fitness - admitting fans will need to wait a little longer to find out a definitive timeline on the Dane’s return.
The 38-year-old goalkeeper sustained a shoulder injury while on international duty during Denmark’s Nations League play-off against Portugal earlier this week. He was forced to play through extra-time due to all substitutes being used, causing potentially further damage.
While his country’s medical team ruled out a fracture, uncertainty remains over the severity of the problem, with the Scottish champions still in the dark regarding the full extent of the damage.
Rodgers stated in his press conference on Friday: “Well, we don’t know how long he’ll be out. We’re still waiting to hear on that. He’s obviously got some issues with his shoulder. I spoke to him the other day and he’s okay. He’s obviously disappointed that they lost their second game, but in the main he’s okay.”
EFL giants chase permanent deal for Dowell
Birmingham CIty boss Chris Davies has outlined his intention to turn Rangers midfielder Kieran Dowell’s loan move into a permanent transfer this summer.
The Englishman, who moved to Ibrox from Norwich City back in 2023 and is under contract for another season, found himself well down the pecking order under Philippe Clement in Govan. He made just 16 appearances for the Light Blues across all competitions in the first half of the campaign, with only three of them as a starter.
The 27-year-old l has struggled with injury since moving north of the border, but headed back down south in the January window to join the EFL League One promotion contenders. That saw him team up with ex-Gers teammates Scott Wright and Ben Davies at St Andrew’s.
Dowell has impressed in the Midlands, making a significant contribution to their title charge by scoring three times in 11 league matches. And Davies has revealed the club are keen to sign the player on a long-term basis.
Speaking to Birmingham Live, he said: “He’s definitely someone I have been really encouraged by since he’s come in and from my point of view I want players like that here. My communication is always around that stuff with Craig (Gardner - director of football), squad management and planning and who I think can really help us, and I think Kieran has done really well.
“I don’t know the exact context of what’s happening there with him, but it’s definitely something we will have to look into. Players come in and you get a feel for them straight away, early on you could see his craft, his intelligence, and I think he suits the style of play I want to play as well.
