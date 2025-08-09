A roundup of the latest transfer headlines surrounding Rangers and Celtic on Saturday morning

The clock is ticking and the days are passing by quicky as Rangers and Celtic aim to complete important pieces of transfer business before the deadline.

It’s been a hectic start to life at Ibrox for Russell Martin as he looks to reshape his squad, while he Hoops have just five days left to register their Champions League squad for the play-off round.

Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both clubs.

Brendan Rodgers unsure when Celtic transfers will happen

Brendan Rodgers has confessed he’s unsure whether new faces will arrive at Celtic before their crucial Champions League playoff tie - declaring he’s still in the dark over the situation.

The Hoops have until next Thursday to submit their initial squad for the £40 million showdown against either Kairat Almaty or Slovan Bratislava. Two players can be added up until the night before the first leg at Parkhead.

“I really don’t know,” Rodgers admitted. “I really don’t know, that’s my honest answer. So, we just have to keep working to look to get the players in and in the meantime, work with the players that are here to make them the best that they can be.

“I just think that there are many things that go into it. I don’t do the deals, so I can’t answer that for you. But I know behind the scenes, there’s a lot of work, a lot of discussions that go on to conclude deals.

“I’m hopeful that come the end of this window we will have those deals concluded and we get the players in that can help us go forward. The focus right now from myself is to make sure that the players that are here are in the best possible condition, mindset to play the games. That’s where we’re at.”

Oliver Antman told about Ibrox pressure warning

New Rangers signing Oliver Antman has revealed that he sought advice from Mohamed Diomande prior to joining the Ibrox club, having played alongside the Ivorian at FC Nordsjælland.

The Finnish international winger admits he didn’t need much convincing when their transfer interest became concrete, with Diomande warning him about what to expect in Glasgow.

He said: “I talked with Diomande a little bit before I came here and asked him what it was like and small stuff.

“He only had good things to say about Rangers and told me it would be a tougher place than in Denmark. He said I’ll love it and the pressure here is higher than in Denmark or Holland. The environment will be a lot tougher.

“I didn’t speak to [Glen Kamara]. But when I heard Rangers were interested, I didn’t need that much convincing. I had already made up my mind. My talk with Diomande was telling him that I may be coming.

“Rangers have pretty much always played in the Europa League or Champions League, which makes it an interesting club. European games are a big reason why I wanted to come here. To straight away play in Champions League qualifiers was a big thing for me.

“I’ve never played in them before, so it was a big thing for me. It is a big part of why I’m here. I’d love to win trophies with this club. That’s the plan. We need to go game-by-game; we cannot think further than that.”