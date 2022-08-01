The champions launched their 2022/23 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Aberdeen in front of a sellout crowd at Parkhead.

Celtic fans revelled in the party atmosphere on flag day as supporters took part in impressive full stadium tifo display before the Premiership opener against Aberdeen.

The Scottish champions were given a guard of honour by Jim Goodwin’s side as Hoops skipper Callum McGregor brought out the trophy before he unfurled the title-winning flag.

Fans joined in with the pre-match celebrations as they held aloft green and white banners to welcome their heroes onto the pitch ahead of the new season.

A spectacular club crest was unveiled in one section, which accompanied a Premiership trophy with ribbons down the side and a green and white saltire also appeared in the packed stands.

Ahead of kick-off, fans belted out a rendition of the club’s anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and they continued to pay tribute to Ange Postecoglou’s side throughout the afternoon.

Celtic got their title defence underway with a 2-0 success against the Dons. Goals from Stephen Welsh and Jota wrapped up the points.

Here are a selection of the best images from flag day...

