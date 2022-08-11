Hughes earned club legend status at Parkhead during an incredible period of success in the 1960s.

Celtic have confirmed the funeral arrangements for Parkhead legend and Lisbon Lion John ‘Yogi’ Hughes.

The striker, who scored 189 goals for the Hoops between 1959 and 1971, died last week at the age of 79 following a short illness.

John Hughes pictured at a Lisbon Lions tribute lunch at the Hilton Doubletree in Glasgow in 2017.

The club have now shared information on Hughes’ funeral plans, which will take place this coming Friday, August 12 with a Requiem Mass to be held at St Mary’s Church in the Calton area of Glasgow at 12.30pm.

The funeral cortege will then pass Celtic Park at approximately 1.45pm where supporters will have the chance to pay their final respects and have been asked to wear something green in a poginant tribute to Hughes by his family.

The service will be broadcast on Celtic TV and the club’s YouTube channel for fans unable to attend the stadium.

Those wishing to attend Parkhead have been asked to arrive at The Celtic Way at around 1.30pm in time for the cortege to pass.

Lisbon Lions (from left) John Hughes, Bobby Lennox, Jim Craig, John Clarke, and Celtic captain Callum McGregor during the 55th Anniversary Lunch to commemorate the club's European Cup victory of 1967. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“Big Yogi, who was a star of the golden years of the club in the 1960s and an all-time Celtic great, passed away on Monday, August 1 at the age of 79.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Park are with John’s family and friends at this sad time.”