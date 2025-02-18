The latest Rangers and Celtic news headlines approaching the midweek point

Celtic and Rangers both recorded Scottish Premiership victories against Dundee United and Hearts respectively at the weekend.

The Hoops are back in European action this evening when the take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League playoff with a spot in the last 16 on the line, while Rangers have a full week to prepare for their next league fixture at home to St Mirren.

Here are some of the latest headlines surrounding both clubs:

Celtic given slim chance of overturning Bayern result

Bayern Munich legend Didi Hamann has given Celtic the slimmest of chances of overturning their Champions League play-off tie against his old club tonight.

But the German did offer Brendan Rodgers’ men some faint hope that they wouldn’t be on the receiving end of a 7-1 pasting like they suffered against Borussia Dortmund on matchday 2 of the League Phase.

Speaking to Prime Casino, the Liverpool icon said: “There's always a chance that a player is sent off in the first 10 minutes and Celtic might get a penalty, but obviously to get a penalty you have to get into Bayern’s box, which I don't think they managed for probably the first 60 minutes at Parkhead.

“Yeah, there's always a chance, but it'll be mighty tough. If they nicked another goal towards the end, which they had a couple of chances to do in the first leg, then maybe. There's always a chance but I think it's almost impossible.

“The one thing in their favour is Bayern Munich's not playing well. They were absolutely bullied by Leverkusen on Saturday evening. They had the first shot on goal, which was blocked on 74 minutes. That was from a very tight angle from Kane from 15 yards. They had two shots in the whole game. The keeper didn't have a save to make. So, Munich's not playing well. That's in their favour.”

Expert shares Danilo injury details

Danilo is closing in on a return to Rangers first-team action after his latest injury spell on the sidelines. The Brazilian forward returning to non-contact training last week but is now back in full contact sessions with Clement’s side.

Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers have been the main two strikers this term withe Danilo constantly being plagued by fitness setbacks, but he is now expected to hand the Belgian boss a huge boost heading into this weekend’s Premiership clash against St Mirren at Ibrox.

However, Dr Rajpal Brar has told Ibrox News that the 25-year-old is unlikely to start the match, but the news on his shoulder injury is positive.

He said: “Considering he will have missed roughly a month or so, his ramp should take a few matches. The positive news is that this was an upper body, shoulder injury, so he could at least get back to conditioning quicker in the gym compared to a lower-body injury. The process will be tolerating first team training and then bounce minutes. Even if fit, he’s highly unlikely to start the next game.”