Celtic have reportedly identified the goalkeeper they want to replace Joe Hart when the former Manchester City stopper retires at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old joined the Hoops during the summer of 2021 after leaving English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and has gone on to enjoy a highly successful spell at Celtic Park. Hart is aiming to become a three-time Premiership winner this season and has also claimed two League Cups and a Scottish Cup during his time with the club.

However, he confirmed this will be his final season as a player and he will retire at the end of the season and that has left Brendan Rodgers with a major decision to make over his replacement. The former Liverpool boss has been heavily linked with a move for an in-form goalkeeper from his old club after Reds stopper Caoimhin Kelleher was named as a Celtic target.

Liverpool are reportedly looking for a £20m fee for the 11-times capped Republic of Ireland international and one journalist believes a move to Celtic Park would work for both Celtic and the highly-rated keeper.

Dean Jones told GiveMeSport: “I’m told that Kelleher will be open-minded about the decision-making process that comes at the end of this season. I think that when you're playing as a number two right now, and it's under Jurgen Klopp, you understand the process that is taking you to that moment.

"You've got a boss that completely trusts you in the biggest circumstances, so it is easy to stick around because you know that you're still respected and wanted.

“With Klopp leaving, I feel like it makes it really tough for Kelleher to hang around as a back-up goalkeeper and know what that means for him. I also feel like it might be the moment to go on and actually make himself a No.1 somewhere else. I think Celtic seems like a good option.

"There are obviously the Irish links, and he wants to become the Republic of Ireland's number one, so it seems like something that could open up. It’s certainly something that Celtic are going to try.”

Motherwell star trolls Rangers during Ibrox win

There was some surprise around Ibrox when Motherwell inflicted a rare home defeat on Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Philippe Clement’s side got themselves back on level-terms when a James Tavernier penalty cancelled out an early opener from Theo Blair. However, it was the visitors that would snatch all three points thanks to a Dan Casey goal 15 minutes from time as the Premiership title race took yet another surprise twist.

Motherwell's Dan Casey tackles Rangers' Ross McCausland, who was unable to continue. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

But it was Casey’s celebration that caused some anger as the defender make a cheeky VAR gesture in the aftermath of his goal after Tavernier’s penalty came as a result of a VAR decision for a foul on Fabio Silva. However, Casey and VAR caused further annoyance for Clement when the defender was not reprimanded for a strong challenge on Ross McCausland and that involved the wrath of the Rangers boss.

Speaking after the game, Clement said: "Ross is bad because he was kicked off the pitch. There was no foul, no yellow card, no red card. When I see how we’ve got red cards in the last few months - then I see this action - I don’t understand it, to be honest.