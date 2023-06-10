The SPFL’s main TV partner have a deal in place for the next six years and have now secured the outspoken pundit’s services.

Andy Walker has confirmed he will no longer be part of Sky Sports’ Scottish football coverage moving forward - with former Celtic striker Chris Sutton in line to be named as his replacement for the 2023/24 season.

Walker, who has been a regular co-commentator for the broadcasting giant for almost a decade after Sky bosses decided to phase out another ex-Hoops star Davie Provan, filled the role alongside chief commentator Ian Crocker. He has caused plenty of controversy throughout his punditry career, most notably when Scott Brown called him a “poor man’s Gary Neville” following criticism of Celtic’s performance under Norwegian boss Ronny Deila.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Sky were forced to apologise on Walker’s behalf after he claimed to hear a VAR official offering a referee an “easy way out” regarding an offside decision and his involvement in last weekend’s Scottish Cup final proved to be his final act in Scottish football.

Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Walker admits he still hopes to cover English matches for Sky next season. Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, he said: “I did sign off last night. That will be my last Sky game in Scotland. I’m hoping to retain all the English games that I do. But I’ve been there for 14 years and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I know we get a bit of stick here and there but I think it’s a truly talented and hard-working team in Scotland. And I think whoever gets the gig, I hope they enjoy it as much as I have because it’s been an absolute blast. I’ve really loved it.”

Sky have moved quickly to sign up former BT Sport pundit Sutton in an attempt to ramp up their SPFL coverage next term, which will see him partner up with Rangers all-time leading goalscorer Ally McCoist during Old Firm games. Kris Boyd and James McFadden are expected to continue in their roles as studio analysts, with main presenter Eilidh Barbour on hosting duties.

Advertisement

Advertisement