The 21-year-old striker has remained on the Hoops' radar since last summer, but a deal could not be agreed between both parties. The Scottish champions had a previous offer for Kvistgaarden rejected by Brondby shortly after Brendan Rodgers returned to Glasgow , with the Parkhead club failing to come close to the £6million asking price set by the Superliga outfit.

Things have gone quiet on links to the player in recent weeks, despite Celtic intimating they were willing to return with a higher bid which has never materialised. They opted to recruit Adam Idah on loan with no option-to-buy from English Championship side Norwich City until the end of the season instead. Now, according to Football Scotland, Celtic did speak with the Danes 'fairly late on' in the January window about the potential of bringing Kvistgaarden to the Scottish Premiership. The reports also states that Celtic were once again told about the fee required to sign him and that the club didn't want to sell in the winter market so no deal could be done.