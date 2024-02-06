Celtic made 'late contact' with club over January transfer target - what that means for summer window
Celtic could make a fresh approach for Danish Under-21 international Mathias Kvistgaarden when the summer window opens
and live on Freeview channel 276
Celtic made contact with Danish side Brondby over a possible transfer swoop for long-term target Mathias Kvistgaarden in January, it has been revealed.
The 21-year-old striker has remained on the Hoops' radar since last summer, but a deal could not be agreed between both parties. The Scottish champions had a previous offer for Kvistgaarden rejected by Brondby shortly after Brendan Rodgers returned to Glasgow, with the Parkhead club failing to come close to the £6million asking price set by the Superliga outfit.
Loading....
Advertisement
Advertisement
Things have gone quiet on links to the player in recent weeks, despite Celtic intimating they were willing to return with a higher bid which has never materialised. They opted to recruit Adam Idah on loan with no option-to-buy from English Championship side Norwich City until the end of the season instead. Now, according to Football Scotland, Celtic did speak with the Danes 'fairly late on' in the January window about the potential of bringing Kvistgaarden to the Scottish Premiership. The reports also states that Celtic were once again told about the fee required to sign him and that the club didn't want to sell in the winter market so no deal could be done.
As a result, it's claimed that no official offer was put forward by Celtic, but with Idah's loan only running until the summer, Rodgers could still make a fresh approach Kvistgaarden when the next window opens.
Rodgers was left disappointed by Celtic's January business after making it clear that he wanted to recruit 'genuine quality' including a left-back to challenge Greg Taylor for a starting berth.