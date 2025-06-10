The latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Tuesday

Celtic and Rangers have eyes firmly locked on the upcoming 2025/26 season and both clubs are set to conduct plenty of transfer business in the summer window.

Rangers are under new American ownership and new management with Russell Martin named as the man tasked with overseeing a squad revamp.

Meanwhile, Celtic will be aiming to continue their impressive domestic form while also targeting a longer run in the Champions League. Here’s a look at some of the latest transfer news surrounding both teams.

Celtic ‘close’ to agreeing terms with Fulham hitman

Young Fulham striker Callum Osmand will reportedly undergo a medical at Celtic with personal terms close to being agreed ahead of a potential summer switch.

The 19-year-old Welsh frontman, who is out of contract at Craven Cottage, has been in impressive goal scoring form for the West London club in the Premier League 2 last term, netting 10 goals and contributing a further four assists in 17 outings.

Fulham has offered Osmand a new deal, but the Hoops are in pole position to lure him north of the border with the Scottish champions only required to pay a cross-border training compensation fee, similar to when they snapped up Moussa Dembele back in 2016 from the Cottagers.

Viewed as a first-team player rather than a B-team prospect, Osmand would provide cover for Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda next season and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims the player has indicated his desire to join Celtic.

CeltsAreHere suggest an official announcement is expected soon with Osmand in line to become manager Brendan Rodgers second signing, following the return of Kieran Tierney from Arsenal on a free transfer.

Minimum transfer fee revealed for Rangers striker

Cyriel Dessers could be in line for a move to AEK Athens with the Greek giants preparing to ‘push the boat out’ to sign the enigmatic Rangers hitman, according to reports.

The Daily Record claim Dessers - 51 goals across two seasons at Ibrox - has been identified by AEK as the type of statement signing they are chasing this summer after the club were taken over by shipping magnate Marios Iliopoulos last year.

The 30-year-old Nigerian international remains a divisive figure among the Ibrox club’s fanbase, but it’s thought the Light Blues’ new American owners are unlikely to entertain bids of less than £5 million for Dessers.

It comes after the previous Gers regime splashed out £4.5m when they signed the ex-Feyenoord marksman from Italian side Cremonese in 2023. The report states that sporting director Kevin Thelwell believes Dessers’ record of scoring one goal every-other game justifies a return on that investment.

Dessers has been linked with moves away from Glasgow in recent windows, with his agent Stijn Francis revealing earlier this year his client had up to TEN clubs making enquiries into his potential availability in January.

However, he remained in Govan and finished the season just one goal shy of the 30-mark. AEK haven’t won the Greek Super League title in two years and the departure of Dessers would likely free up more funds for new boss Russell Martin to utilise.