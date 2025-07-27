A roundup of the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Sunday morning

There is still plenty of work to be carried out in the summer transfer window as Rangers and Celtic prepare to step up their efforts to bring in new signings.

With the competitive season getting underway next weekend and August fast approaching, Russell Martin and opposite number Brendan Rodgers will be eager to finalise how they want their respective squads to look until January at the earliest.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both clubs:

Celtic-linked winger completes surprise La Liga transfer

Charlie Mulgrew reckons his old club Celtic missed a trick by failing to sign his former Blackburn Rovers teammate Tyrhys Dolan on a free transfer.

The Hoops and city rivals Rangers were both linked with the wide man earlier this summer after he chose to turn down the offer of a new deal at Ewood Park in favour of seeking a new challenge.

And he has subsequently joined La Liga side Espanyol on a three-year deal until June 2028 after bringing an end to his five-year stay at Blackburn, where he made over 200 appearances and scored 26 goals.

Ex-Celtic defender Mulgrew believes the Parkhead club’s scouting team should’ve been monitoring Dolan’s situation, admitting: “Wingers, in the past, have played a huge part in everything Celtic are. Speed, assists and goals. I think Brendan Rodgers would love a winger who has goal contributions and who can score goals. I think that's an area that they can improve on.

"Somebody asked there, 'who I would sign for Celtic?', I would’ve signed Tyrhys Dolan. He was out of contract with Blackburn, a winger. He was a young lad coming through at Blackburn. He was brilliant last year. So I would’ve gone and signed him."

Latest Rangers youngster loaned out after signing new deal

Rangers have agreed to loan youngster Jack Wyllie to SPFL League One side Kelty Hearts for the season.

Light Blues chiefs have green lit a deal which will see the talented Scotland youth cap move to New Central Park after the Fifers fended off competition from a number of other third-tier rivals to land the versatile defender.

Wyllie is highly regarded at Ibrox. He recently signed a new two-year contract extension and his arrival will come as a welcome boost to Maroons boss Thomas O’Ware who is dealing with an early season injury crisis.

Kelty have previously utilised the loan market in Scotland to good effect and the Fifers currently have a number of loanees from Aberdeen as a result of their new cooperation agreement.

They were hopeful of getting Wyllie through the door in time to make his debut against Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup yesterday, but outstanding paperwork prevented that from happening.