The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Wednesday morning as players return from international duty

Celtic and Rangers are making their way back to Glasgow ahead of domestic football returning this weekend.

The Scottish Premiership leaders welcome Hearts to Celtic Park on Saturday, while the Light Blues travel north to take on relegation-threatened Dundee at Dens Park. Here, we take a look at some of the latest news concerning both clubs on Wednesday morning:

Celtic loanee makes first appearance after two-month absence

Celtic flop Odin Thiago Holm has finally made his long-awaited debut for MLS side Los Angeles FC - two months after joining the club on loan.

The Norwegian midfielder - once viewed as an exciting talent by Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers - has struggled to make his mark in Scottish football and was shipped out in January for the entirety of the MLS season after being deemed surplus to requirements.

Holm was sidelined by injury during the first half of the campaign, but had yet to feature for his new team until Saturday evening when he came off the bench to make a late cameo appearance in the 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

LAFC currently sit second in the Western Conference and travel to San Diego next weekend, where Holm will be looking to gain more minutes. He will hope to impress before returning to Parkhead at the end of the calendar year.

Commenting on his decision to loan the central midfielder out during the winter window, Rodgers said: “I think he has talent. But I want more, a lot more. Talent is just not enough. You can play in teams, but not in our team.”

Key Rangers figure departs in shock move after 14 months

A key Rangers backroom staff figure has quit his role after just 14 months in the job as changes continue behind the scenes at Ibrox.

First-team manager Philippe Clement and the majority of his coaching team departed last month, following the exits of former head of football operations Creag Robertson and academy director Zeb Jacobs last year. And in the latest shake-up, the Light Blues head of academy football has left his position.

Zurab Amirian only joined the Gers as part of the overhaul under Clement last year after leaving his position as head of technical development at Belgian outfit OH Leuven. He initially reported to Jacobs as lead coach across all age groups while also being placed in charge of fellow youth coaches development.

Amirian confirmed his departure on LinkedIn, stating: “The end of an incredible journey as Head of Academy Football at Rangers, a true rollercoaster of growth, challenges and unforgettable moments. From day one, I was surrounded by great people in a beautiful club, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the academy.

“This experience has developed me both professionally and personally, pushing me to learn, adapt and evolve. As one chapter closes, new opportunities arise, and i’m excited for what’s next. Growth happens outside the comfort zone, and I’m looking forward to embracing the challenges ahead with the same passion and dedication. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who was part of this journey. See you on the next one.”