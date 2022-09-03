A brace from Liel Abada and further goals from Jota and substitute David Turnbull stretched the Hoops lead at the top of the table to five points.

Celtic outclassed Old Firm rivals Rangers with a devastating first-half display to lay down an early title marker in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead.

Just as they did at the same venue back in February, the reigning champions were relentless in their press and sharper all over the pitch, with Liel Abada converting the opener after just eight minutes from a quickly-taken throw-in on the left.

Matt O’Riley then picked out Jota with a sublime through ball from a swift free-kick and the Portuguese winger expertly lifted the ball over Jon McLaughlin for a tight angle to double the Hoops advantage.

Abada swept home to make it three before the break after Rangers were caught napping once more from another throw-in and their shambolic performance was cmpounded when David Turnbull pounced on McLaughlin’s mistake to slot home a fourth late on.

The victory stretches Celtic’s lead at the top of the table to five points and 38 matches unbeaten domestically. It also sets them up nicely for a mammoth test against Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.

Ange Postecoglou’s were far hungrier and played at a frenetic pace and energy that Rangers simply couldn’t cope with. Even the second half appearance of Alfredo Morelos off the Rangers bench was greeted by a sarcastic cheer from the home support as they celebrated a significant win.

Here are GlasgowWorld’s player ratings...

JOE HART - 8 - Largely a spectator throughout the first-half. Alert and produced a few good saves when it was asked of him. Organised his backline well.

JOSIP JURANOVIC - 8 - Facing Ryan Kent, the Croatian relished the Old Firm atmosphere and made life difficult of the Gers winger. Had plenty of joy down the right flank and looked full of energy.

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - 8 - Didn’t put a foot wrong. Marshalled Colak’s threat superbly. Booked for an attempted trip on Kent but overall it was another rock solid performance from the American. Produced a well-timed block early in second half.

CARL STARFELT - 7- Favoured over Mortiz Jenz and still getting back up to full speed. Helped to contain Colak but mistimed a challenge which allowed a Gers counter-attack. Suffered a knock to his knee and was withdrawn as a precaution just before the hour mark.

GREG TAYLOR - 8 - Has been a standout performer so far this season. Used the ball well and nullified Tavernier’s threat. Low ball across the penalty area found Abada to sweep home Celtic’s third goal.

CALLUM McGREGOR - 9 - The skipper is a the vital cog in Celtic’s midfield. Another tremendous derby display and seemed to elevate his game to a new level. Looked hungry and chased every loose ball down. His clear influence was evident from the outset.

MATT O’RILEY - 9- Outstanding. The most composed player on the park and frustrated the lie out of Rangers midfield. Played a leading role in two of his team-mates goals, flicking Taylor’s cross on for Abada and playing Jota through.

REO HATATE - 7 - The Japanese utility man found himself in some dangerous areas and his growing relationship with O’Riley continues to improve. Allowed Lundstram to rob him off possession in his own half and should’ve hit the target after firing a shot high and wide of the target in second half.

LIEL ABADA - 10 - Full of confidence after his hat-trick against Dundee United. Added another two goals to his tally and was electric on thewing. Tenacious in and out of possession and was at his clinical best here.

KYOGO FURUHASHI - 1 - Lasted just four minutes on the pitch after failing to recover from a shoulder injury following a collision with Lundstram.

JOTA - 9 - Back on the left-hand side and was brilliant from the get-go. Early throw in led to Abada’s opener. Exquisite run and finish to dink the ball over McLaughlin for Celtic’s second goal. A constant menace to the Gers defence.

Substitutes:

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS - 7 - Replaced Kyogo after four minutes and looked an instant threat. Glanced a header from O’Riley cross wide of the target after 18 minutes. Didn’t really get another sight at goal but added a physical presence.

MORTIZ JENZ - 7 - Brought on to replace the injured Starfelt after 56 minutes. Picked out Hatate with a delightful flicked pass which led to another chance for the home side. Defended strongly.

DAVID TURNBULL - 7 - Replaced O’Riley for the final 15 minutes and got himself on the scorehseet after capitlising on a horrendous error from McLaughlin with a cool finish.

DAIZEN MAEDA - 6 - On for two-goal hero Abada and offered fresh attacking threat. His pace caused Barisic real problems and was cynically brought down by Goldson.

AARON MOOY - 6 - Sampling his first taste of an Old Firm derby. Filled in for Hatate and was always willing to recieve the ball. His retention under pressure was brilliant.

Not Used: