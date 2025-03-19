The latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Wednesday morning as we enter the latest international break

With the international break about to commence, the Scottish Premiership will pause until its return on March 29th.

A number of Celtic and Rangers stars have departed Glasgow to represent their countries following Sunday’s dramatic Old Firm showdown.

Both clubs have been planning ahead for next season, and we’ve taken a look at some of the latest news for Celtic and Rangers as we enter the domestic shutdown.

Celtic target TALLEST player in French second tier

Towering French midfield powerhouse Kalidou Sidibe has emerged on Celtic’s summer transfer radar, according to reports - with the Hoops understood to be willing to pay almost £2 million for the Guingamp star.

Standing at 6ft 7ins, the 26-year-old has one goal and six assists in 31 games this season for the French second division promotion chasers. A Paris Saint-Germain academy product, Sidibe is on the verge of a call-up to the Mali national team - his parents' birthplace.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers is suggested to view the player - who can operate as a central defender or at the heart of midfield - as an ideal replacement for on loan Jeffrey Schlupp, who is due to return to Crystal Palace this summer.

African outlet Africa Foot claim Celtic officials have prepared an opening £1.7million bid for Sidibe, with the versatile Paris-born ace also a rumoured target for Premier League side Ipswich Town. PSV Eindhoven, Toulouse and Swiss outfit Grasshoppers are also understood to be on his trail.

He began his professional career with Toulouse and Chateauroux before moving to Normandy-based Quevilly-Rouen in 2021.

Guingamp snapped him up in 2023, and Sidibe has 15 months left on his contract with the Brittany club. They currently sit fifth in Ligue 2, 10 points behind leaders Lorient, but will be forced to sell their prize asset if they to achieve promotion.

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has recently spoken with Sidibe about playing for the Eagles, who are due to compete at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Former Rangers backroom figure joins Scotland camp

Former Rangers backroom staffer Jim McAllister has returned to Scotland after landing a new role as head kitman for the national team.

The ex-Morton, Hamilton and Dundee midfielder hung up his boots to take up a position behind the scenes at Ibrox, becoming Jimmy Bell’s kit-room assistant back in 2021.

Following the Ibrox legend’s death in 2022, McAllister assumed the duties and being suddenly dismissal - a departure that eventually ended up in an employment tribunal and cost the club £13,000.

McAlister reunited with old boss Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, where other Gers figures like Mark Allen and Tom Culshaw were working in the Middle East.

McAllister won’t formally begin his Scotland role until April, but has already been spotted getting to know members of the playing squad at their Lesser Hampden training base this week ahead of the Nations League play-off double header with Greece.

The squad met for the first time on Monday morning to begin preparations with McAllister on hand to meet his new colleagues, where he was seen sharing a joke with midfielder John McGinn.