Rangers manager Philippe Clement and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

Here is when the fixtures for the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season will be announced...

The 2023/24 Scottish football season is now in the books and it was Celtic who completed the double by lifting the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup wile Rangers got their hands on the Scottish League Cup.

Players from both sides of the Glasgow divide will now head off on their summer breaks before returning for pre-season while club officials will work hard behind the scenes as the summer transfer window fast approaches. Incomings and outgoings will be the focus over the next few months but supporters will already be looking forward to competitive action resuming.

When will that be? Here is everything you need to know about when Celtic and Rangers league fixtures will be announced for the 2024/25 season:

When will 2024/25 Scottish Premiership fixtures be announced?

The SPFL confirmed earlier this month that fixtures for the 2024/25 season will be announced on Thursday, June 27 at 9am. That will comprise Celtic, Rangers and the rest of the Scottish Premiership as well as the Championship, League One and League Two.

When will 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season kick off?

The SPFL actually confirmed the start date for the 2024/25 season back in January. The Premiership, Championship, League 1, and League 2 will all kick off on the weekend of August 2/3/4, with the Premiership concluding on the weekend of May 17/18.

Meanwhile. the group stage of the Viaplay Cup will again begin in mid-July to enable the competition to be completed before Christmas. The quarter-finals will be scheduled on a weekend due to the lack of available domestic midweeks in the first half of the season.

Who will be in the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership?

Ross County secured their status as a top flight club in the final match of the Scottish football calendar on Sunday, beating Raith Rovers 4-0 in the Highlands for a 6-1 aggregate win in the Premiership play-off final. That means there will be just one change to the 12 clubs from 23/24 with Championship winners Dundee United replacing relegated Livingston.

Here are the 12 teams that will make up the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership: