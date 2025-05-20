The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is now consigned to the history books with Celtic once again crowned champions at Rangers expense by an unchallenged 17 points.

Away from the action on the pitch, crowds at both Celtic Park and Ibrox have remained consistently strong throughout the campaign - but how do they compare to their rivals from across the border?

Both Glasgow clubs are amongst the best attended in the UK alongside some of England’s biggest powerhourses in their top two leagues including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Leeds United and Sunderland.

Here is where Celtic and Rangers currently rank based on this season compared to every club in the Premier League and the EFL Championship:

1 . AFC Bournemouth 24/25 average attendance = 11,195

2 . Oxford United 24/25 average attendance = 11,352

3 . Luton Town 24/25 average attendance = 11,551