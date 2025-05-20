How Celtic & Rangers average 24/25 attendances compare to top 48 English clubs including Man Utd

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 20th May 2025, 20:05 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 20:35 BST

How both Glasgow clubs’ crowd numbers this season rank compared to clubs in the English Premier League and EFL Championship

The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is now consigned to the history books with Celtic once again crowned champions at Rangers expense by an unchallenged 17 points.

Away from the action on the pitch, crowds at both Celtic Park and Ibrox have remained consistently strong throughout the campaign - but how do they compare to their rivals from across the border?

Both Glasgow clubs are amongst the best attended in the UK alongside some of England’s biggest powerhourses in their top two leagues including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Leeds United and Sunderland.

Here is where Celtic and Rangers currently rank based on this season compared to every club in the Premier League and the EFL Championship:

24/25 average attendance = 11,195

1. AFC Bournemouth

24/25 average attendance = 11,195 | Getty Images

24/25 average attendance = 11,352

2. Oxford United

24/25 average attendance = 11,352 | Getty Images

24/25 average attendance = 11,551

3. Luton Town

24/25 average attendance = 11,551 | Getty Images

24/25 average attendance = 15,339

4. Millwall

24/25 average attendance = 15,339 | Getty Images

