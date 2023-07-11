How the recent transfer business of the two Glasgow clubs compares to sides from across the border including Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and others.

Celtic and Rangers have both been active in the summer transfer window so far but, as ever, the sums of money coming in and going out of Glasgow are dwarfed by the mega money that gets thrown around in the English Premier League.

They may be by the far the biggest spenders in their own division compared to the likes of Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs but their net spend pales in comparison to clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. However, there are a few top flight teams from south of the border they aren’t too far away from...

Here is how Celtic and Rangers net transfer income over the past five seasons looks compared to the 20 teams from the 23/24 Premier League season (data via Transfermarkt):

1 . Manchester United Five year net spend = -£531.76m

2 . Arsenal Five year net spend = -£441.96m

3 . Tottenham Hotspur Five year net spend = -£433.15m

4 . Chelsea Five year net spend = -£397.69m