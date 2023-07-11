Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rangers sign striker Cyriel Dessers from US Cremonese
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Celtic captain Callum McGregor signs bumper new five-year contract
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures

Celtic and Rangers five year net spend vs Premier League sides including Man Utd, Arsenal & more - gallery

How the recent transfer business of the two Glasgow clubs compares to sides from across the border including Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and others.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST

Celtic and Rangers have both been active in the summer transfer window so far but, as ever, the sums of money coming in and going out of Glasgow are dwarfed by the mega money that gets thrown around in the English Premier League.

They may be by the far the biggest spenders in their own division compared to the likes of Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs but their net spend pales in comparison to clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. However, there are a few top flight teams from south of the border they aren’t too far away from...

Here is how Celtic and Rangers net transfer income over the past five seasons looks compared to the 20 teams from the 23/24 Premier League season (data via Transfermarkt):

Five year net spend = -£531.76m

1. Manchester United

Five year net spend = -£531.76m

Five year net spend = -£441.96m

2. Arsenal

Five year net spend = -£441.96m

Five year net spend = -£433.15m

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Five year net spend = -£433.15m

Five year net spend = -£397.69m

4. Chelsea

Five year net spend = -£397.69m

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Premier LeagueArsenalChelseaNewcastle UnitedLiverpoolManchester UnitedGlasgow