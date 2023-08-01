Celtic and Rangers opening day records over last 10 seasons vs Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen & more - gallery
The two Glasgow clubs both have impressive records when it comes to opening matches but DO NOT occupy the top two spots on this list...
The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off this weekend with Celtic and Rangers both hoping to continue their impressive records in opening matches.
The reigning champions welcome Ross County on Saturday while the Gers head to Rugby Park to take on Kilmarnock. Despite both having amongst the best records in the division, they do not actually occupy the top two spots with one club splitting them to be second overall. So how do their records compare to their Premiership rivals?
Using data gathered by BetVictor, here are all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs for the 2024/24 season ranked by their opening day records over the past ten seasons from worst to best: