Celtic and Rangers latest squad transfer value compared to Premier League including Man Utd, Arsenal & more

The two Glasgow clubs have the most expensive teams in Scotland but how do the stack up against the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham?

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:16 GMT

The summer transfer window has been closed for over two months now and the likes of Celtic and Rangers have been working with the same group of players since then.

With the January transfer window now two months away, the current market value of players and squads as a whole has once again been evaluated by the statistic gatherers at Transfermarkt. Obviously, the two Glasgow sides have the most valuable squads in Scotland but how do their combined values compare to clubs from south of the border?

Here are Celtic and Rangers current squad market values (according to Transfermarkt) compared to the 20 teams who currently make up the English Premier League:

Squad market value = €1.26bn

1. Manchester City

Squad market value = €1.10bn

2. Arsenal

Squad market value = €999.00m

3. Chelsea

Squad market value = €877.30m

4. Liverpool

