The summer transfer window has been closed for over two months now and the likes of Celtic and Rangers have been working with the same group of players since then.

With the January transfer window now two months away, the current market value of players and squads as a whole has once again been evaluated by the statistic gatherers at Transfermarkt. Obviously, the two Glasgow sides have the most valuable squads in Scotland but how do their combined values compare to clubs from south of the border?