There were no away fans in attendance during the final two Old Firm matches last season

Rangers and Celtic are scheduled to face-off on Sunday 3 September in the first Old Firm clash of the new season and Michael Beale’s side will be cheered on by every supporter at Ibrox as the rumble over ticket allocation rolls on between the two rivals.

It’s understood that Rangers handed their Glasgow rivals 708 tickets for the huge clash. But Celtic turned down the offer of away tickets in the corner of the Sandy Jardine Stand and Broomloan Stand.

Hoops chiefs have previously stated that a small allocation is unsuitable and named safety concerns as a key factor in their hesitancy to take up the offer. Celtic had been accustomed to occupying the entire Broomloan Road end until their allocation was slashed in line with other Premiership teams.

The Parkhead club responded in kind by cutting Gers’ seating space at Celtic Park. While the feud between the two teams took a further twist at the end of last season, when neither side was allowed any away allocation for the final two Old Firm games.

Rangers have previously stated their desire to end the Old Firm lock outs by promising to increase security within the away section, whilst offering a small allocation.

Rangers fans were unable to travel to the away fixture at the end of last season, and they have written to the SPFL to make sure that this is not the case for the away fixture in December.

Rule i27 states that The Gers are entitled to tickets for the future.