Celtic sign Honduras internationalist attacker Luis Palma

Celtic have announced the signing of Honduras internationalist Luis Palma, who has joined the club on a five-year contract, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old attacker joins from Greek side, Aris, where he has played for the past 18 months. Prior to that, Luis, who has six caps for Honduras, played with Vida in his own country.

Speaking about his move to the Scottish Champions, Luis Palma said: “I could not be any happier with today’s news.

“It is a very special day for me and an honour to be announced as a Celtic player. I can’t wait to be part of this great club, a club I know all about as one of the great names in world football.

“I know that Celtic always aims to play football the right way, a team that entertains and has a pedigree of winning and delivering success, and this is what I want to be part of.

“I have spoken to the manager and I’m really looking forward to joining him and my team-mates and starting my journey with such a brilliant club.

“I have already had so many messages of support and I thank all our fans for the welcome I have been given.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the Celtic supporters and I will do all I can to bring our fans good football and some good moments.”

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Luis Palma #17 of Team Honduras celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Men's First Round Group B match between New Zealand and Honduras on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers said: “We are really pleased to bring Luis to the Club. He is a player who had a lot of options but, of course, we are delighted he has chosen to come to Celtic, an opportunity which really excites him.

“He is a very talented, player who likes to play attacking football so we hope he will be a very good fit for the team.

“Luis has reached a very good level so far, playing a lot of games and achieving international recognition, but I also know that he is ambitious to improve and continue his development with us.