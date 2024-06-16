Ilkay Guendogan of Germany is fouled by Ryan Porteous of Scotland, which results in a penalty for Germany and a red card for Porteous (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Scotland were reduced to ten men when the Watford centre back was red carded for a strong challenge on former Man City man İlkay Gündoğan.

Ryan Porteous’ international teammates will stand by him after his red card in their opening Euro 2024 match again Germany, says Callum McGregor.

The former Hibs favourite was sent off after fouling Barcelona’s İlkay Gündoğan which resulted in a penalty for the hosts at they went on to win 5-1. Porteous will miss Scotland’s next match with Switzerland through suspension but McGregor says nobody in the national team camp is casting blame at the Watford centre back for the crushing result.

He said: “It is a team sport and we feel it together and people can make mistakes. We are all human beings and everyone can make mistakes in every walk of life.

“It is an honest tackle, probably a bit too heavy for the Uefa guys and then ultimately we are down to ten men and it is a difficult night. For sure none of the players will be labelling anything at him. It is an honest tackle and we have to make sure he is okay as well. It is difficult as human beings when you have disappointment in your life, you have to try and get over that. I am sure the players will look after him.

“That is the nature of it. You have your experienced players, your younger players and some process things differently. It is important you give people time and they can reflect on it themselves.”

