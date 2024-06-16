'It's an honest tackle' - Celtic skipper McGregor defends former Hibs man Porteous after Germany red card
Ryan Porteous’ international teammates will stand by him after his red card in their opening Euro 2024 match again Germany, says Callum McGregor.
The former Hibs favourite was sent off after fouling Barcelona’s İlkay Gündoğan which resulted in a penalty for the hosts at they went on to win 5-1. Porteous will miss Scotland’s next match with Switzerland through suspension but McGregor says nobody in the national team camp is casting blame at the Watford centre back for the crushing result.
He said: “It is a team sport and we feel it together and people can make mistakes. We are all human beings and everyone can make mistakes in every walk of life.
“It is an honest tackle, probably a bit too heavy for the Uefa guys and then ultimately we are down to ten men and it is a difficult night. For sure none of the players will be labelling anything at him. It is an honest tackle and we have to make sure he is okay as well. It is difficult as human beings when you have disappointment in your life, you have to try and get over that. I am sure the players will look after him.
“That is the nature of it. You have your experienced players, your younger players and some process things differently. It is important you give people time and they can reflect on it themselves.”
Scotland still have a chance of qualifying from Group A despite their opening day disaster and will be back in action on Wednesday night in Cologne when they take on Switzerland, who beat Hungary 3-1 on Saturday. They then have their last match of the group on Sunday as they take on Hungary in Stuttgart while the Germans and the Swiss go head-to-head at the same time.
