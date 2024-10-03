Celtic's Caitlin Hayes and Rangers' Rio Hardy in action | SNS Group

The two Glasgow giants couldn’t be separated at Broadwood Stadium

Celtic staged an impressive second half come to earn a dramatic late draw with SWPL league leaders Rangers after a scintillating derby at Broadwood Stadium.

The Gers looked to be coasting to victory after opening up a two-goal advantage through Kirsty Howat’s well-stuck volley inside the opening five minutes and Katie Wilkinson’s spot-kick after 64 minutes.

But the Hoops pulled a goal back through a penalty of their own from Saoirse Noonan before Celya Barclais fired in an equaliser with three minutes remaining in a rousing end to the match.

Jo Potter’s Gers side move one point clear of fellow title-chasers Glasgow City, with Celtic a point further back as they stayed within touching distance of their Glasgow rivals in Cumbernauld.

Howat’s early opener came after Celtic failed to deal with a short corner and Rangers should have doubled their lead much sooner when Wilkinson’s shot from the edge of the box forced Hoops keeper Kelsey Daugherty into a stunning save. Tessel Middag then had the ball in the net from a header but the Dutch midfielder’s celebrations were cut short after being flagged offside.

At the opposite end, Lucy Ashworth-Clifford’s dinked effort after racing in behind the Gers backline was comfortably gathered by stopper Victoria Esson. Play continued to rage from end-to-end and new Hoops recruit Emma Lawton was penalised for blocking a cross with her arm inside the area, allowing Wilkinson to convert from 12 yards.

Lawton made amends for his error minutes later when she won Elena Sadiku’s side a penalty and Noonan displayed good composure to slot home and set up a tense end to the game. Celtic continued to press forward and their late pressure paid off when Barclais rifled a shot across goals and in off the post to seal an important share of the spoils for the reigning champions.