A roundup of the latest news and transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers on Wednesday morning

Celtic and Rangers are gearing up for another Old Firm tussle at Parkhead this weekend with both sides preparing to go head-to-head for the third Premiership meeting this season.

Brendan Rodgers’ runaway league leaders will host Barry Ferguson’s side in Glasgow’s east end, with away supporters set to return for the derby fixture for the first time in over two years after an agreement between the two clubs will mean a four percent allocation of stadium capacity will be designated for away fans going forward.

Here, GlasgowWorld have rounded up some of the latest rumours and headlines to digest as we approach this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Ex Celtic icon weighing up major €20m contract offer

Ex-Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk has opened up on his future at Liverpool amid various reports he is ‘considering’ a blockbuster contract offer from Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Reds are “not relaxed” about the Dutchman’s situation, with his current deal expiring this summer. It’s been suggested by The Mirror that Al Hilal have offered the centre-back a €20 million (£16.8m) salary.

Liverpool have yet to resolve the possibility of Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all departing Merseyside at the end of the season. Van Dijk has been a key figure under Arne Slot this summer, but the 33-year-old has yet to provide a response to the contract offer put in front of him by the Saudi Pro league club.

Discussing his future at Anfield, Van Dijk commented: “I have no idea. I still have no idea at the moment, genuinely. At the moment I don’t know what will happen next year. Talks aren’t on hold, nothing’s on hold. I keep saying the same thing.

“Listen, there are 10 games to go and that’s my full focus. If there is news you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes, but that’s about it. At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”

Promising ex-Rangers prospect ‘agrees’ new deal

Aston Villa are reportedly close to agreeing a new deal with promising former Rangers starlet Rory Wilson after the striker received as many as NINE concrete pre-contract offers.

Talks over a new contract had stalled earlier in the season after the Premier League side made several long-term proposals to the 19-year-old, whose current deal will expire in the summer.

However, according to Birmingham Live, there is now a willingness from both parties to put pen to paper on fresh terms with promises made over future first-team involvement.

A solution has been reached with Villa ready to commit to a ‘significant outlay’ to tie down the Scotland youth international. Wilson left Ibrox in the summer of 2022 and is regarded as one of the club’s most promising young talents.

He scored 51 goals at youth level for Rangers before heading south of the border and netted 15 times for Villa’s Under-18s and Under-21s combined in season 2022/23. He backed that up with 19 goals last season.