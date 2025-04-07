Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers and Celtic both suffered shock Scottish Premiership defeats this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers have endured a weekend to forget after both club’s slumped to Premiership defeats against St Johnstone and Hibs respectively.

The champions-elect were beaten by rock-bottom Saints at McDiarmid Park on Sunday after failing to capitalise on the Gers 2-0 home defeat against the capital club on Saturday. Here’s a round-up of the latest news headlines relating to both clubs on Monday morning:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Hoops loanee finds home at Bundesliga club

Former Celtic and Scotland winger Oliver Burke is reportedly set to be offered a new two-year contract extension by Werder Bremen.

According to reports in Germany, the 27-year-old is in line to commit his long-term future to Bremen with his current deal expiring in the summer. It was reported by Sky’s Florian Plettenberg last month that talks between both parties were “progressing positively. However, no final decision has been made yet.”

Burke appears to have found a home at the Bundesliga club with manager Ole Werner commenting: “He makes his presence felt. He brings physicality and speed to the team.”

The powerful attacker came through Nottingham Forest’s academy set-up before sealing a big-money move to RB Leipzig for £13 million in 2016. But he returned to English football just 12 months later with West Brom and has embarked on a nomadic career since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loan spells at Parkhead, Alaves, Millwall and Birmingham City was followed by a permanent move to Sheffield United. Burke earned the last of his 13 Scotland caps in a 1-0 defeat to Israel in 2020.

Van Bronckhorst in frame for Feyenoord role

Ex-Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is in the frame to become technical director of old club Feyenoord.

The Dutch legend has been out of work since being sacked by Turkish side Besiktas earlier this season, filling his time by carrying out various punditry roles.

Van Bronckhorst started and ended his career at the Rotterdam club and later went on to manage and lead them to the Eredivisie title and three national cups before leaving in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he’s in line for an emotional return to De Kuip for a FOURTH stints with current technical director Dennis te Kloese set to leave. Club legend Jan Boskamp stated: “If they call Gio, they’re calling a big man. He’s a Feyenoord man. It would be a perfect job for him.”