Celtic star addresses possible next transfer after Hoops as ex Rangers man opens up on foreign contract talks
The latest international break is nearing an end and the summer transfer window will take centre stage once again as Celtic and Rangers ramp up their recruitment plans.
The Hoops have announced the return of fan favourite Kieran Tierney after completing his sensational return to Parkhead from Premier League giants Arsenal, while there could be movement in the opposite direction shortly.
Across the city, Rangers have been linked with several players as new boss Russell Martin settles into his role. Here’s a look at some of the latest transfer news surrounding both teams.
Celtic goalkeeper drops retirement hint
Celtic No.1 Kasper Schmeichel has confessed he could return to Denmark to see out the remainder of his playing career.
The Hoops goalkeeper turns 39 in November and has a year left on his current deal at Parkhead. His understudy, Viljami Sinisalo, has confirmed he is desperate to become the champions’ first-choice shot-stopper.
And Danish veteran Schmeichel has declared he would consider a return to his homeland, where he’s remarkably never played before having spent the majority of his time in Britain.
He admitted: “I would never turn down the possibility of playing in Denmark one day. If the opportunity arose, I would always take it seriously and see if there were sporting advantages to it.
“I’ve always thought that football is so unpredictable that you always have to take any possibilities seriously. Every time I see a Danish team in Europe, they are always competitive. It’s really rare that they get heavily beaten.
“For me, British football has suited me well. My mentality was built in British football as a young man and that’s where I’ve played most.”
Ex Rangers star reveals contract talks with several clubs
Free agent Ianis Hagi has revealed he held conversations with a number of clubs during the final six months of his contract at Rangers.
The Romanian playmaker, who was released by the Light Blues at the end of last season, has refused an offer to return to his homeland with Steaua Bucharest keen to bring him home, according to reports.
Hagi - currently sidelined through injury - was recently linked with German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach and Italian Serie A outfit Genoa as he continues his search for a new employer.
