Aberdeen and Motherwell are also represented in the best XI, which is selected by fellow team mates.

PFA Scotland have announced their Premiership Team of the Year for season 2022/23 - with Celtic unsurprisingly dominating the XI.

The annual award, which is voted for by fellow professional players, sees as many as SEVEN Hoops stars included and space for just two Rangers players, with Aberdeen and Motherwell making up the final two spots.

Ange Postecoglou’s back-to-back champions have been the dominant force of Scottish football this season and with the League Cup already locked away in the Parkhead trophy cabinet, the stand just 90 minutes away from securing a domestic Treble ahead of facing Inverness CT in the Scottish Cup Final next month.

As such, it is no major surprise to see Celtic make up the bulk of the team this year.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart is named between the sticks, alongside team mates Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor in defence - Rangers captain James Tavernier claims the right-back spot to complete the backline.

In midfield, Malik Tillman’s excellent season on loan from Bayern Munich secures his place and is joined by Celtic skipper Callum McGregor and Japanese utility man Reo Hatate, with Aberdeen’s star performer Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes finding his way into the XI.

There’s no surprise to see Hoops talisman Kyogo Furuhashi named in attack, with Motherwell’s prolific Dutch hitman Kevin van Veen alongside him after his goals tally steered the Steelmen clear of the relegation zone.

One of these eleven players is likely to be crowned the PFA’s Player of the Year this month, with Scotland international McGregor aiming to win two-in-a-row having claimed last year’s award.

