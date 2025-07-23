A roundup of the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Wednesday afternoon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers were in Champions League qualifying action last night against Panathinaikos and ran out 2-0 winners in the first leg, while Celtic look to be close to confirming Nicolas Kuhn’s long-term replacement.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both clubs:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Celtic target explains decision to leave Aston Villa

Former Celtic target Louie Barry has revealed the main reason behind his decision to join EFL Championship side Sheffield United on loan.

The 22-year-old striker has left Aston Villa once again in favour of a move to Bramall Lane as the Blades’ aim to put the disappointment of last season’s play-off final heartbreak behind them by staging another promotion push.

Barry was heavily linked with the Hoops in January, before ending up at Hull City. And he’s now teamed up with ex-Tiger boss Ruben Selles in the Steel City.

He admitted: “The first time I had conversations about it, I just couldn’t wait to come here. The season is three weeks away, and I know we have a couple of friendlies before, but I am just buzzing to get started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been at Villa, playing games, training and working hard just for whatever will come next. As I say, when a club like this comes calling, you can’t turn it down and I can’t wait to get into it.

“I love his (Ruben Selles) style of play, it is exactly what I stand for as a player. I just want to get to the goal as quick as possible. I have got a really good relationship with the gaffer and the staff, so I can’t wait to get into training now.”

Greenock Morton snap up ex-Gers kid after successful trial

Greenock Morton have announced the signing of former Rangers academy prospect Kerr Robertson on an initial one-year contract.

The versatile 19-year-old midfielder has been on trial with the Cappielow side during pre-season after leaving Ibrox earlier in the summer. He has impressed manager Dougie Imrie enough to earn himself a deal with the Scottish Championship club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A product of the Gers youth system, Robertson progressed up through the age groups in Govan and spent last season with the club’s B-team.

Imrie told the club’s official website: “Kerr has impressed throughout pre-season and into the Premier Sports Cup, and I am delighted to have him signed on permanently. He will add real versatility and competition to the midfield, and he has the potential to make a real impact on the team this coming season.”