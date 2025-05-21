A roundup of the latest transfer headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Wednesday morning

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are preparing for the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen this weekend as they aim to cap off another memorable season with a domestic clean sweep of trophies, while Premiership runners-up Rangers are starting to whittle down their shortlist of candidates to fill their vacant manager position.

With the summer transfer window now just around the corner, both clubs are expected to kick-start a busy couple of months of business. Here’s a round-up of the latest headlines:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Celtic star expresses desire for Parkhead return one day

Giorgos Giakoumakis has opened the door to a sensational return to Celtic in the future after admitting he still dreams of pulling on the green and white hoops again.

The Greek international striker, who netted 26 times in 57 appearances during his spell at Parkhead, moved on MLS with Atlanta United after becoming unhappy with his limited game time and subsequently rejecting the offer of a new contract.

The 30-year-old is now banging the goals in for Mexican outfit Cruz Azul, but has revealed he would jump at the chance to re-sign for the Glasgow giants as he lifted the lid on his emotional exit for the first time.

Reflecting on his time at the club, Giakoumakis told the Daily Record: “You want to set the fire. I would love to play for Celtic again. I don't know if that's a utopia or if it could happen again - but who wouldn't?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even if you don't know what it feels like to be there, when you've already been there, you know exactly what it means. So if someone played for Celtic and he was successful and you ask him a couple of years after, 'Would you play again for Celtic?' and he tells you no, he's a stupid guy.

“He's so dumb. So, yeah, I would love, love, love to wear this jersey again. I don't know if this circle is done for me, but, yeah, that's my truth.”

Ex Rangers boss ‘under consideration’ for vacant EFL job

Hull City have reportedly held talks with former Rangers and Sunderland boss Michael Beale over their vacant managerial position.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, the 44-year-old Englishman has been interviewed for the role as the Tigers continues to press on with their search to replaced sacked boss Ruben Selles, who was shown the door after just managing to keep the club in the EFL Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull have ambitions of challenging towards the top end of the table next season with owner Acun Ilicali admitting he was “not happy about the general picture” at the club this term.

He is leading the process to appoint a fourth manager in just over a year and Beale is the latest name to have circulated as a potential option. His last role in football came as assistant to Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, and has been out of work since January.

The Londoner previously worked in a coaching capacity at Liverpool, Chelsea and Sao Paulo, but he has struggled to find another dugout job following a disastrous spell in charge of Sunderland, which lasted just 12 games. Now looking to rebuild his reputation, Beale will hope Hull can grant him that opportunity.