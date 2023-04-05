Both sides face off for the fourth time this season at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Both teams go into the match in excellent form domestically, with Ange Postecoglou’s side maintaining a nine-point cushion at the top of the table with three matches remaining before the league split.

The Hoops have dropped points on just once occasion since a shock 2-0 defeat to St Mirren in September when they had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in January. Barring the Viaplay Cup final loss, that match was the only time Light Blues boss Michael Beale has tasted defeat since replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Neither side were at their best at the weekend but, perhaps more importantly at this stage of the season, they managed to record 2-0 victories over basement boys Dundee United on Saturday and second-bottom Ross County on Sunday respectively.

Team News

CELTIC:

Celtic were without midfielder Reo Hatate and Aaron Mooy for the trip to Dingwall, which led to skipper Callum McGregor playing higher up the park and January signing Tomoki Iwata coming into the starting line-up for the first time at the base of midfield.

Israeli winger Liel Abada was also absent and faces “a couple of weeks” on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during the recent international break, while James Forrest and Anthony Ralston will also likely be unavailable through fitness problems.

Postecoglou confirmed on Sunday he expects Hatate and Mooy to be available for selection again this weekend after admitting both players have returned to training. Speaking in his media conference last week, the Australian said: “We will assess it before we make a decision. I would suggest if it’s not this weekend, that they will probably be right for next weekend, but we will just see how they go.”

RANGERS:

Rangers’ injury list is starting to clear up, with the likes of defensive duo Ridvan Yilmaz and John Souttar both returning to action in recent weeks. The former started the 4-2 win over Motherwell at Fir Park just over a fortnight ago, while the latter made an appearance off the bench in Saturday’s victory over former club Dundee United.

Ianis Hagi missed out through illness but is expected to come back into the reckoning, while centre-back Leon King and midfielder Nicolas Raskin are due to return to training this week. Winger Rabbi Matondo, who has flattered to decieve at Ibrox since joining from Schalke last summer, was also included in the matchday squad last month for the first time in almost three months.

With Steven Davis (ACL), Filip Helander (foot), Kemar Roofe (calf) and Tom Lawrence (knee) ruled out until the summer, Michael Beale has a couple of big decisions to make on Saturday, including whether to stick with Alfredo Morelos up front or allow Antonio Colak to lead the line.

Full-back Adam Devine, who has made seven senior appearances this term, has been hit with a first-team ban after he was sent off for the club’s B team in stoppage time during their 3-1 Lowland League loss to Celtic for a late lunge on Matthew Anderson. Rangers finished the match with just eight players and with Devine “recognised” as a first-team squad member, he will now serve a two-game suspension.

