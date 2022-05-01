Celtic v Rangers line-ups - key Hoops midfielder missing out from starting XI

A key Celtic player has been left out of the Hoops’ starting XI for today’s (Sunday) Old Firm clash.

Celtic are six points ahead of their rivals and could go nine clear, with three games remaining, with a win today - but they will have to do so with an important player on the bench.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has named an unchanged line-up from last weekend’s win over Ross County, meaning Tom Rogic, who was so influential when Celtic beat Rangers in the league last month, is on the bench.

There is good news for Celtic fans, though - Kyogo Furuhashi will be leading the line, with Giakoumakis on the bench.

Rangers have made three changes from the team that lost the Europa League semi-final first leg at RB Leipzig.

Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Scott Wright have been replaced by Steven Davis, Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala.

Rangers starting XI: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Lundstram, Davis, Arfield, Aribo, Kent, Sakala

Celtic starting XI: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, O’Riley, Jota, Maeda, Kyogo