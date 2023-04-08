Ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd insists Rangers do carry enough attacking threat to pose Celtic problems.

Speaking on Sky Sports at Parkhead this morning, Boyd said: “Coming here, you’ve got to start the game brightly, get in Celtic’s faces and try to stop them playing because they’ve been excellent at home this season.

“There’s been games where Celtic have blown Rangers away early doors and it’s all well in saying ‘Rangers have recovered and done OK in the second half’ - the game is already finished. I think Michael Beale is right in terms of starting the game properly and not allowing Celtic to get the crowd behind them.