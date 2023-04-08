Going into today’s match, Ange Postecoglou’s reigning champions have a commanding nine-point lead over their city rivals at the league summit, while Rangers are on an impressive unbeaten run of their own under Michael Beale.
However, they haven’t had much joy at Celtic Park in recent years and return to the venue without a win in five previous visits. The Ibrox side must claim maximum points to stand any chance of overhauling the Hoops this season.
They will require a massive performance in front of a capacity 60,000 home crowd due to there being no away fans allowed inside the ground.
Celtic vs Rangers: All the latest updates, pre-match thoughts and reaction to Old Firm clash
Key Events
- Both teams are unbeaten in the league since the World Cup break
- Rangers have failed to win any of their last five matches at Celtic Park
- There will be no away supporters present at Parkhead
Nine-in-a-row Ibrox captain Richard Gough has conceded Celtic have better players than Rangers at present.
“I don’t like to say it but Celtic have a better team than us at the moment, I think the majority of the Rangers supporters would agree with that. They have better players, they run around more. Stuff like that, if Rangers are going to beat them first they’ll need to match that energy.”
What did you make of his comments earlier this week?
Ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd insists Rangers do carry enough attacking threat to pose Celtic problems.
Speaking on Sky Sports at Parkhead this morning, Boyd said: “Coming here, you’ve got to start the game brightly, get in Celtic’s faces and try to stop them playing because they’ve been excellent at home this season.
“There’s been games where Celtic have blown Rangers away early doors and it’s all well in saying ‘Rangers have recovered and done OK in the second half’ - the game is already finished. I think Michael Beale is right in terms of starting the game properly and not allowing Celtic to get the crowd behind them.
“Rangers have got threats. A lot of people have totally dismissed Rangers because of the run Celtic have been on, but the run Rangers have been on themselves is fantastic as well. It’s two top sides going head-to-head, but you get the feeling Rangers are going to need to start this game well to get anything.”
Sky Sports pundit and former Celtic striker Andy Walker believes it’s “win or bust” for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race this afternoon.
“Beale has only had one transfer window and he’s made some changes to the team but he needs to make more. Celtic are stronger in pretty much every department.
“He has to come up with something that’s a bit different that Rangers fans can hang onto. You know what it’s like in Glasgow, if you’re second, you’re last. We’ve seen an improvement in Rangers and Beale needs at least one more transfer window where he has to be successful.
“You’ll always be compared to Celtic, look at what Postecoglou has done in the transfer market. Pretty much every signing has been a success, and that’s the very high bar that he has set.”
Kevin Clancy is the referee who takes charge of today’s match. The experienced whistler is averaging 3.92 yellow cards per game, with 102 bookings and 8 red cards handed out in 25 matches so far this season. It is his first Old Firm match since August 2021, when Rangers ran out 1-0 winners at Ibrox, courtesy of Filip Helander’s second half header.
He is assisted by David McGeachie and Ross Macleod, with John Beaton named as the fourth official. Nick Walsh takes control of VAR duties, alongside assistant Daniel McFarlane.
As we continue our countdown to kick-off, GlasgowWorld has delved through the derby day archives to pick out some iconic Old Firm incidents. Here, we re-visit the 1987 ‘shame game’ when Rangers and Celtic drew 2-2 at Ibrox.
Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson was pictured posing with a Rangers shirt last month after he was spotted filming for his upcoming action thriller, Damaged, across various parts of the country.
The Pulp Fiction actor signed the top which is to be raffled off for two Scottish charities, The Emmie Smillie Charity FOundation and Kilbryde Hospice.
Ahead of today’s derby, he has been posing alongside Celtic superfan Gianni Capaldi wearing a Hoops’ 2022/23 Adidas DNA Track Jacket on Twitter.
Capaldi tweeted this morning: “Unleash the FURY. Cmon @CelticFC Big love from @OfficialGianni & a Jedi from the set of #Damaged.” #Celtic #Glasgow @FoundationCFC #SamuelLJackson
Our football reporter, Lewis Anderson, was in attendance at Partick Thistle’s Championship clash against Queen’s Park at Firhill last night. He caught up with popular Scottish football YouTuber Sam North to preview the Old Firm derby. Listen to his thoughts here:
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is without influential midfielder Reo Hatate for today’s match through injury. The Japanese star is joined on the sidelines by wingers Liel Abada and James Forrest. However, left-back Greg Taylor and Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy have provided a boost by declaring themselves FIT after picking up knocks in recent weeks. Here’s how we think the Hoops could line up this afternoon: https://www.glasgowworld.com/sport/football/celtic/celtic-predicted-line-up-gallery-vs-rangers-one-change-as-reo-hatate-ruled-out-but-taylor-and-mooy-passed-fit-4093609