New data has revealed the Old Firm is one of the fiercest rivalries in Europe.

Scott Brown of Celtic fouls Ryan Kent of Rangers and earns a yellow card during a Scottish Cup tie in April 2021

As the clock continues to tick down towards Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park, a new study has revealed the Old Firm is officially the ‘dirtiest derby’ in the UK.

Research carried out by BonusCodeBets on which derbies are the most competitive over the last 10 years has outlined the two Glasgow clubs comprise one of the fiercest rivalries in Europe.

The Old Firm averages the most red cards (0.33) per game in their 24 league meetings since 2013. Matches between Rangers and Celtic has also produced the fourth-most yellow cards in Europe. It has been proven that players are unable to keep their cool in Scotland, accumulating the second most double yellow cards leading to a red (4 second yellow cards) in Europe, which is the half of their total 8 red cards since 2013.

Simon Donnelly of Celtic fights for the ball with Alan McLaren of Rangers during an SPFL match in October 1994

However, if Scottish football wants to pride itself as having the dirtiest rivalry in Europe, they have some catching up to do with French giants PSG vs Marseille, which averages the highest red card per game ratio with 0.6 (at least one red card every two games)

The Derby Della Capitale contested by Lazio vs Roma is also renowned for it’s violent tension in and out of the Stadio Olimpico, while the El Clásico between Barcelona vs Real Madrid remains one of the fiercest games in history.

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown and Spanish legend Sergio Ramos share top spot for receiving most of the bookings in each fixture.

Here is the data in full:

Teams Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Total Red Cards Games Yellow Cards per game Red Cards per game PSG vs Marseille 95 4 8 12 20 4.75 0.60 Lazio vs Roma 135 6 4 10 21 6.43 0.48 Barcelona vs Real Madrid 124 2 6 8 21 5.90 0.38 RANGERS vs CELTIC 115 4 4 8 24 4.79 0.33 Arsenal vs Tottenham 102 4 3 7 21 4.86 0.33 Cardiff vs Swansea 34 1 2 3 9 3.78 0.33 Arsenal vs Chelsea 84 1 5 6 21 4.00 0.29 Newcastle vs Sunderland 37 0 2 2 8 4.63 0.25 Sheff United vs Sheff Wednesday 10 1 0 1 4 2.50 0.25 Crystal Palace vs Brighton 48 0 3 3 13 3.69 0.23 Forest vs Leicester 18 0 1 1 5 3.60 0.20 AC Milan vs Inter Milan 116 1 3 4 21 5.52 0.19 Man United vs Liverpool 78 1 3 4 21 3.71 0.19 Aston Villa vs Birmingham City 27 1 0 1 6 4.50 0.17 Tottenham vs Chelsea 93 1 2 3 21 4.43 0.14 Bayern vs Dortmund 80 2 1 3 21 3.81 0.14 Fulham vs Chelsea 22 0 1 1 8 2.75 0.13 Everton vs Liverpool 89 0 2 2 21 4.24 0.10 Man City vs Man United 88 1 1 2 21 4.19 0.10 Brentford vs Fulham 34 1 0 1 11 3.09 0.09 West Brom vs Wolves 5 0 0 0 2 2.50 0.00