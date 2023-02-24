Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Celtic v Rangers officially labelled UK’s ‘Dirtiest Derby’ in new study - averaging most red cards per game

New data has revealed the Old Firm is one of the fiercest rivalries in Europe.

By Lewis Anderson
3 minutes ago
<p>Scott Brown of Celtic fouls Ryan Kent of Rangers and earns a yellow card during a Scottish Cup tie in April 2021</p>

Scott Brown of Celtic fouls Ryan Kent of Rangers and earns a yellow card during a Scottish Cup tie in April 2021

As the clock continues to tick down towards Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park, a new study has revealed the Old Firm is officially the ‘dirtiest derby’ in the UK.

Research carried out by BonusCodeBets on which derbies are the most competitive over the last 10 years has outlined the two Glasgow clubs comprise one of the fiercest rivalries in Europe.

The Old Firm averages the most red cards (0.33) per game in their 24 league meetings since 2013. Matches between Rangers and Celtic has also produced the fourth-most yellow cards in Europe. It has been proven that players are unable to keep their cool in Scotland, accumulating the second most double yellow cards leading to a red (4 second yellow cards) in Europe, which is the half of their total 8 red cards since 2013.

Most Popular
Simon Donnelly of Celtic fights for the ball with Alan McLaren of Rangers during an SPFL match in October 1994

However, if Scottish football wants to pride itself as having the dirtiest rivalry in Europe, they have some catching up to do with French giants PSG vs Marseille, which averages the highest red card per game ratio with 0.6 (at least one red card every two games)

The Derby Della Capitale contested by Lazio vs Roma is also renowned for it’s violent tension in and out of the Stadio Olimpico, while the El Clásico between Barcelona vs Real Madrid remains one of the fiercest games in history.

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown and Spanish legend Sergio Ramos share top spot for receiving most of the bookings in each fixture.

Here is the data in full:

TeamsYellow CardsSecond Yellow CardsRed CardsTotal Red CardsGamesYellow Cards per gameRed Cards per game
PSG vs Marseille954812204.750.60
Lazio vs Roma1356410216.430.48
Barcelona vs Real Madrid124268215.900.38
RANGERS vs CELTIC115448244.790.33
Arsenal vs Tottenham102437214.860.33
Cardiff vs Swansea3412393.780.33
Arsenal vs Chelsea84156214.000.29
Newcastle vs Sunderland3702284.630.25
Sheff United vs Sheff Wednesday1010142.500.25
Crystal Palace vs Brighton48033133.690.23
Forest vs Leicester1801153.600.20
AC Milan vs Inter Milan116134215.520.19
Man United vs Liverpool78134213.710.19
Aston Villa vs Birmingham City2710164.500.17
Tottenham vs Chelsea93123214.430.14
Bayern vs Dortmund80213213.810.14
Fulham vs Chelsea2201182.750.13
Everton vs Liverpool89022214.240.10
Man City vs Man United88112214.190.10
Brentford vs Fulham34101113.090.09
West Brom vs Wolves500022.500.00

A spokesperson for BonusCodeBets said: “The Old Firm is the fiercest derby in the UK and one of the most competitive rivalries in Europe, and it will be as competitive as ever now there is a trophy on the line.”

GlasgowOld FirmEuropeDataScottish Football